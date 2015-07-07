BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the European Central Bank would ensure minimum liquidity for Greece until Sunday, which is the last deadline to reach agreement on a new rescue package for Greece.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders in Brussels, Hollande said a deal was still possible even if time was running short: "The ECB will ensure minimum liquidity for Greece until Sunday," Hollande told a news conference.

