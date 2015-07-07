FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
BRUSSELS French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the European Central Bank would ensure minimum liquidity for Greece until Sunday, which is the last deadline to reach agreement on a new rescue package for Greece.
Speaking after an emergency meeting of euro zone leaders in Brussels, Hollande said a deal was still possible even if time was running short: "The ECB will ensure minimum liquidity for Greece until Sunday," Hollande told a news conference.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.