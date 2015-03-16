A Greek flag is framed by marble pillars at the Attalos arcade in Athens February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS Greece's finance ministry revised last year's primary budget surplus to 0.3 percent from 1.5 percent of gross domestic product estimated by the former conservative government and agreed with the country's international lenders.

The finance ministry said that its estimate was based on preliminary data and was partly due to a shortfall of 3.9 billion euros (3 billion pounds) in state revenues late last year.

Greece entered a period of political instability towards the end of 2014 as parliament failed to elect a president triggering a snap national election won by the leftist Syriza party.

Taking into account payments made in early 2015 which will be booked in 2014, the surplus could reach about 0.6 percent of GDP, a finance ministry official told Reuters. This would be "significantly lower than the 1.5 percent bailout target", the official said.

