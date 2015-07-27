ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday appealed to his Syriza party to stay united and sought a broad party conference to formulate strategy, after a bruising revolt from leftist rebels left the group on the verge of a split.

"Our strategy should be clarified with calmness and maturity through the party procedures," he told the party's political committee. "So we should plan for a conference as soon as possible, as envisaged by (the party's) charter."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)