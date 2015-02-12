ATHENS Greece is negotiating with its euro zone partners on how it can leave its bailout and make the transition to a new programme, a government official said on Thursday.

"The switch from the bailout to a new Greek programme is henceforth the focus of negotiations and the next Eurogroup meeting," the official said. "Mr. Dijsselbloem's statement is a positive step."

Greek negotiators will meet officials of the troika of lenders - EU, ECB and IMF - soon, most likely in Brussels on Friday, to prepare Monday's main Eurogroup meeting on debt talks, a spokeswoman for Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem told reporters earlier, raising hopes of a possible deal.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Louise Ireland)