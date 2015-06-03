ATHENS Greece's leftist-led government would hold early elections if its international lenders force it to accept a cash-for-reforms deal that violates its "red lines" or risk bankruptcy, the ruling party's parliamentary spokesman said on Thursday.

"If we are pressed to sign an ultimatum, it is clear we will not sign it and we will ask the people to express their view," Nikos Filis told Mega TV's on line show.

"If there is an ultimatum, of course (we will opt for elections)," he said.

Greece's creditors - its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund - signalled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to avert a default even as a defiant Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan repayment due this week.

