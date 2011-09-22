BERLIN Greece has shown that it is willing to implement reforms to tackle its debt crisis, the head of a European Union task force to help Athens said on Thursday after a visit there.

"In my talks with ministers in Greece last week I have established that there is a great willingness to really implement the reforms, not just to have them on paper," Horst Reichenbach, head of the team of technocrats, told Germany's ZDF television.

He added that one of the most difficult tasks for the task force would be to help Greek banks to lend again.

