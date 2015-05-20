A Greek national flag flutters as tourists visit the Acropolis hill archaeological site in Athens May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis/Files

ATHENS Greece has proposed imposing a levy on certain bank transactions to raise revenues to meet fiscal targets during negotiations with European Union and the International Monetary Fund lenders, two sources close to the talks said on Wednesday.

"There is no final decision yet but it is under discussion," a government official said. "The proposal is certainly not about all banking transactions."

Another source close to the talks said that the discussion was still on a "preliminary level".

The Kathimerini newspaper earlier reported Athens had proposed a levy of 0.1-0.2 percent on bank transactions with the aim of raising 300-600 million euros each year.

Talks with the European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders have dragged on for the past four months with pension and labour reforms as well as fiscal targets among issues holding up an agreement.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)