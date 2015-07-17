BRUSSELS The head of the Eurogroup Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday he was "certain" there would be problems with Greece in the years to come after the euro zone's bailout fund decided to open talks with Greece on a third bailout programme.

"It's not going to be easy. We are certain to encounter problems in the years to come. But I believe we will be able to resolve them," he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Foo Yun Chee)