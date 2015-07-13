BRUSSELS A third bailout for Greece is likely to take around four weeks to negotiate, euro zone officials said on Monday following a meeting of finance ministers, and a green light for talks could come on Friday.

"We know time is critical for Greece but there are no shortcuts," Klaus Regling, head of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), told a news conference.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, said it would take four, rather than two weeks and even with that timetable, "some people call me an optimist."

Dijsselbloem said a Eurogroup conference call was possible on Wednesday or Thursday after the Greek parliament vote on the reform package to allow ministers to seek approval from national parliaments and then another conference call, possibly on Friday, would approve the start of negotiations.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott)