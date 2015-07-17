Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos will keep his portfolio in a reshuffle to be announced later on Friday, a government source said.
Tsakalotos, the chief negotiator in bailout talks with foreign creditors, became finance minister on July 6, replacing Yanis Varoufakis, who stepped down after clashing with European partners.
The reshuffle was made necessary by a revolt among lawmakers of the leftwing Syriza party, which saw three ministers and deputy minister vote against the government in a vote on the bailout in parliament.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble expects the International Monetary Fund to remain on board with Greece's bailout programme, he told a German newspaper in an interview published on Friday.
LONDON BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million (9 million pounds), the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.