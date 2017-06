Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos arrives for a cabinet meeting at the parliament in Athens, Greece June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

BRUSSELS Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos welcomed a decision by euro zone finance ministers to disburse additional bailout cash and offer further clarity on debt reprofiling.

"Its a big step forward from what was on the table at the last Eurogroup meeting," he told Reuters.

"It gives much greater clarity to the markets and the Greek people."

(Reporting By Renee Maltezou, writing by Michele Kambas)