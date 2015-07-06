Greek Deputy Foreign Minister and coordinator of the negotiating team for the talks between Greece and its international lenders, Euclid Tsakalotos, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his ministerial office in Athens June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, will be sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis, a Greek presidency source said.

"Tsakalotos will be sworn in with the political oath as finance minister," the presidency official said.

(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Matt Robinson)