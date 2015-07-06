FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greece's top negotiator in aid talks with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, will be sworn in as finance minister on Monday after the resignation of Yanis Varoufakis, a Greek presidency source said.
"Tsakalotos will be sworn in with the political oath as finance minister," the presidency official said.
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Matt Robinson)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .