ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a final appeal to parliament for support of the tough package of bailout measures imposed by European partners this week, telling lawmakers there was no alternative, even though he disagreed with the measures.

"We don't believe in it, but we are forced to adopt it," Tsipras told deputies before a vote on the measures, which must be approved by parliament before European partners will agree to open talks on a new multi-billion euro bailout.

He said he would not shirk his responsibilities and would push forward with political and social reforms and the fight against corruption.

Hardliners in the ruling Syriza party oppose the deal but the bill is expected to pass with the support of pro-European opposition parties.

