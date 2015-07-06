FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the country's president spoke by phone on Monday with French President Francois Hollande during a break in talks between political leaders in Athens, a Greek presidential source said.
Government and opposition party leaders were meeting at the mansion of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal to stave off financial collapse.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson)
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .