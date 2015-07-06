ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the country's president spoke by phone on Monday with French President Francois Hollande during a break in talks between political leaders in Athens, a Greek presidential source said.

Government and opposition party leaders were meeting at the mansion of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal to stave off financial collapse.

