EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was committed to reforms as he arrived in Brussels ahead of a summit of EU leaders.
"Now is the time to advance the changes that the previous government did not do, to end corruption and tackle tax evasion," he told reporters after meeting Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel. 1
In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Robin Emmott)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.