PARIS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday it was vital for Greece to have its public debt restructured, which would make the country solvent and able to meet its financing needs in the capital markets.

"We can no longer pretend that the country's public debt is viable and serviceable, when it stands at around 178 percent," Tsipras said after talks at the OECD group of industrialised nations in Paris.

"It is absolutely vital for Greece to have its public debt restructured," he said.

