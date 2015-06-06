German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) talks with French President Francois Hollande (C) and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (R) during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras looks on during a parliamentary session for the briefing of lawmakers over the ongoing talks with the country's lenders, in Athens, Greece June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on the sidelines of a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, a Greek government official said on Saturday.

The three leaders held a teleconference on Saturday, which the official said was held in a "good climate", without giving details on the content of the call.

Greece is locked in a standoff with its euro zone and IMF creditors over an aid package aimed at unlocking money for the cash-strapped country.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Dominic Evans)