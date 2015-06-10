Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shows his watch while leaving the European Council headquarters on the first day of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, Belgium June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras holds a statement while leaving the European Council headquarters on the first day of an EU-CELAC Latin America summit in Brussels, Belgium June 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European leaders realise Greece needs a viable solution to its debt crisis that allows the country to return to growth, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Thursday, after talks with the leaders of France and Germany.

"We decided to intensify the efforts to bridge the remaining differences and proceed, I believe, to a solution in the coming period," Tsipras told reporters after late-night talks in Brussels.

"I believe that Europe's political leadership realises that we must offer a viable solution to Greece and the possibility to return safely to growth with social cohesion and with a sustainable debt," he said.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; editing by Adrian Croft)