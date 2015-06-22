A man waves a Greek national flag while standing at the premises of the parliament building during a rally in front of the parliament building calling on the government to clinch a deal with its international creditors and secure Greece's future in the Eurozone, in Athens,... REUTERS/Yiannis Liakos/Intimenews

BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday reiterated that his government was seeking a deal with creditors that would resolve the country's financing needs, saying the ball was now in the court of European lenders to clinch one.

Tsipras made the comments after a meeting of euro zone leaders that signalled progress toward reaching a deal to avert a Greek bankruptcy after his government made a series of concessions aimed at hitting budget targets.

"We are seeking a comprehensive and viable solution which will be followed by a strong growth package and at the same time render the Greek economy viable," he told reporters.

"The criteria are economic viability, a sustainable debt and a strong, front-loaded growth package."

