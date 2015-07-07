ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday Athens was seeking a 'final exit' from crisis with a reform-for-aid proposal that he said would come by the end of the week.

"The discussion was held in a positive atmosphere. The process will be fast, it starts in the coming hours with the aim of concluding it by the end of the week, at the latest," Tsipras told reporters after an emergency summit of euro zone leaders.

"The Greek side will continue the effort, having the strong weapon of the Greek people's verdict ... the vast majority's will for a viable agreement to end the discussion (about a Grexit) and offer the prospect of finally exiting the crisis."

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)