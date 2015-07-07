FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday Athens was seeking a 'final exit' from crisis with a reform-for-aid proposal that he said would come by the end of the week.
"The discussion was held in a positive atmosphere. The process will be fast, it starts in the coming hours with the aim of concluding it by the end of the week, at the latest," Tsipras told reporters after an emergency summit of euro zone leaders.
"The Greek side will continue the effort, having the strong weapon of the Greek people's verdict ... the vast majority's will for a viable agreement to end the discussion (about a Grexit) and offer the prospect of finally exiting the crisis."
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.