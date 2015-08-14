Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras delivers his speech at the end of a night parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras urged lawmakers to approve an 85-billion-euro bailout agreement with creditors on Friday, calling it a "necessary choice" for the nation.

Addressing parliament before lawmakers vote on the deal, Tsipras said Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos faced a battle at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers later on Friday to avert the threat of a bridge loan - which he called a return to a "crisis without end" - being offered to Greece instead of bailout aid.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Deepa Babington)