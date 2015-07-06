FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Monday with Germany's Angela Merkel and agreed to present a Greek proposal for an aid deal at Tuesday's European Union summit, a Greek government official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anoymity, gave no further details of the call, which comes a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international bailout deal.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .