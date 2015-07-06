ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke by phone on Monday with Germany's Angela Merkel and agreed to present a Greek proposal for an aid deal at Tuesday's European Union summit, a Greek government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anoymity, gave no further details of the call, which comes a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international bailout deal.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)