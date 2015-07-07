FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande before an emergency summit of euro zone leaders on Tuesday, a Greek government official said.
The official gave no further details. The euro zone summit is due to begin at 1600 GMT in Brussels
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.