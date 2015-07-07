FTSE snaps losing streak, retailers drives gains
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, mounting a last-ditch bid to salvage an aid deal with creditors, will address the European Parliament on Wednesday, a Greek government official said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matt Robinson)
LONDON British shares turned up on Thursday after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.
LONDON British clothing retailer Next reported its first drop in annual profit since 2009 and said it was "extremely cautious" about the year ahead but its battered shares rose on hopes its management has got to grips with its problems.