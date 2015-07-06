FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will speak by phone on Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Greek government official said.
The official said Putin had initiated the call, which he said would take place during a break in talks in Athens between Tsipras and political party leaders a day after Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an international aid deal.

London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .