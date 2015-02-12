EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BRUSSELS Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras expressed confidence on Thursday that Athens and fellow euro zone governments would be able to find a mutually acceptable solution for Greece's debt problems.
"I'm very confident that altogether we can find a mutually viable solution in order to heal the wounds of austerity, to tackle the humanitarian crisis across the European Union and to bring Europe back to the roads of growth and social cohesion," Tsipras said on arrival at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.
In seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended after midnight, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.