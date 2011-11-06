Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
FRANKFURT German tour operator TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) has asked Greek hoteliers to sign new contracts spelling out how it will pay its bills in the event Greece leaves the euro zone and starts using a new currency, a spokesman for the company said.
"As a responsible company, we should protect ourselves for a potential exit of Greece from the euro zone," spokesman Robin Zimmermann said on Sunday, adding TUI's Nordic unit had sent a letter to the hoteliers.
He was confirming a report in German newspaper Bild, which quoted the letter as saying: "If the euro should no longer be the currency (...), TUI is entitled to pay the sum of money in the new currency. The exchange rate shall be made at the exchange rate set by the government."
Tourism is key for Greece's 230-billion-euro (£197.9 billion) economy and accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product (GDP). More than 2 million Germans travelled to Greece last year, making them the biggest group of visitors there.
The President of the Greek Tourist Board, Andreas Andreadis, told Bild that several Greek hoteliers had received the letter from TUI, the owner of London-listed TUI Travel TT.L, and were asked to sign it.
"No hotelier will do that and we turned to the Greek Ministry of Tourism. TUI can not put pressure on hoteliers to sign such a thing," he was quoted as saying.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.