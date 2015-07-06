FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk held a conference call on Monday to prepare for a euro zone summit on Greece on Tuesday, he said on Twitter.
Tusk convened the call with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and head of the European Stability Mechanism Klaus Regling.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Julia Fioretti)
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .