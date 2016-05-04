BRUSSELS European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday called for a deal in Greek debt talks by the end of the month and said more intensive efforts were needed for that to happen.

Talks are dragging on over reforms Greece must carry out to complete the review of its third international financial rescue package, as well as on contingency steps that Athens must prepare in case it misses its fiscal targets.

Concluding the bailout review is necessary for unlocking new funds and debt relief. Sources told Reuters this week progress was slow and a deal was unlikely at a special meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 9.

"I urge Finance Ministers to reach an agreement very soon and I hope that by the end of May... the implementation of Greece's programme is positively assessed," Tusk told reporters ahead of talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"I want to encourage all the ministers and institutions to re-double their efforts in finalising the review."

