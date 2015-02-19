WASHINGTON The United States on Thursday urged European leaders and Greece to all make concessions in testy negotiations over extending a loan agreement that is vital for Athens.

Top U.S. officials have stepped up contact with European counterparts in recent days as Greece's leftist-led government has tried to get Europe to require less austerity in exchange for bailout money.

Washington is worried that a breakdown in talks could affect an already weak global economy, and expects pressure will grow in the coming days.

"It's going to require some compromise on all sides," a senior Treasury official said.

Washington has sent this message to Greece as well as Germany, the official said.

Earlier on Thursday, Germany rejected a Greek proposal for a six-month extension to its euro zone loan agreement, saying it was "not a substantial solution" because it did not commit Athens to stick to the conditions of its international bailout.

Throughout the day, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has spoken by phone with Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis as well as Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, the Treasury official said. He also spoke with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin.

