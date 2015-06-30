British government cuts stake in Lloyds Bank to below 2 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC to less than 2 percent, putting the lender on track to be in full private ownership within weeks.
WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told European officials on Tuesday that more work is needed to keep the Greek crisis from fuelling a breakdown in financial market stability.
Lew discussed Greece in separate phone calls with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Italian Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and French Finance Minister Michel Sapin, a Treasury official said in a statement.
In the calls, Lew "noted the importance of taking continued necessary steps to maintain financial stability" and said all parties in Greek debt talks should work toward a "pragmatic compromise," the official said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON Apple has given Imagination Tech notice that it will stop using its graphics technology in the iPhone and other products in up to two years' time, dealing a major blow to the British company.