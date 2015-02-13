WASHINGTON U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Friday welcomed technical talks between Greece and its European partners and said Monday's Eurogroup meeting of EU finance ministers would be a 'significant' opportunity to make progress.

"Secretary Lew urged all parties to set aside rhetoric and focus on reaching a pragmatic path forward," the U.S. Treasury said in a statement after Lew spoke by telephone with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

The Greek government has promised to do "whatever we can" to secure a deal with its international creditors next week, as experts from both sides held technical talks on Friday to lay the ground for an agreement.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Toni Reinhold)