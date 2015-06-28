PARIS A cash-for-reforms deal on Greece is still possible, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday, urging the Greek government to come back to the negotiating table and warning that the country's membership of the euro was at stake.

Finance ministers of the 18 other countries sharing the euro on Saturday blamed Greece for breaking off talks after it called a July 5 referendum on new bailout terms.

They shut the door on extending a credit lifeline, leaving Greece facing a default that could push it out of the euro and cause ripple effects across the European economy and beyond.

But while others such as Austria's finance minister have said during the weekend that a Greek exit of the euro zone was now almost inevitable, Valls said talks could still resume.

"A deal is still possible, I invite the Greek government to come back to the negotiation table," Valls told Europe 1, Le Monde and iTELE in a joint interview. "I cannot resign myself to Greece leaving the euro zone ... We must find a solution."

Alexis Tsipras' leftist government had seen its hopes of building an anti-austerity alliance with France dashed when it came to power in January, with Paris insisting it would act jointly with Germany over Greece's debt crisis.

But, departing from Germany's more hawkish line in recent weeks, France has repeatedly said no one can afford failure - not only Greece, but also the rest of the euro zone.

And after talks collapsed on Saturday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis praised his French counterpart's Michel Sapin's efforts to find a deal and Sapin said France was well placed to help dialogue between Greece and its peers, without mentioning any specific initiative.

Valls, while insisting he wanted Greece to stay in the euro zone, nevertheless said on Sunday that Greeks must be told the truth and be lucid about what was at stake in the July 5 referendum.

"What is at stake is staying in or exiting the euro zone," he said. "If there is a negative vote, there is a real risk ...of exiting the euro zone."

Valls also said that the European Central Bank should not cut off support to Greek banks even if the country misses a June 30 deadline for debt repayments to the International Monetary Fund.

"The European Central Bank is independent, but I don't doubt it will assume its responsibilities," he said. "I don't think it can cut off support, to put it another way."

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Laurence Frost)