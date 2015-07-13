PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday that the latest information available to him points towards a deal on Greece and that it was necessary to avoid the "disaster" of the country leaving the euro zone.

"The latest information I have in the last seconds points in that direction. Let's be cautious," he said on France Inter Radio.

"But if there is a deal, not only will Greece remain in the euro zone, not only does it mean the French president was right to fight to the end, that the Franco-German partnership has fully worked during the last hours … and this political signal will indeed allow the ECB to act."

Speaking earlier on the same programme he said; "At this moment in time, the deal is not yet done, the discussions are continuing but with a will, which is that expressed by (French President) Francois Hollande in recent days, Greece must remain in the euro zone."

Valls said he hoped that the scenario of a Greek exit from the euro zone was behind it, as such a development would be a "disaster".

Asked if there was still a "Franco-German partnership" regarding Greece, Valls said: "Yes, of course...it is more indispensible than ever."

He added; "If there's a deal today it will be because France and Germany worked in concert."

