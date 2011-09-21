NEW YORK European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday that a Greek default would be avoided "because there is no alternative."

"The dangers of contagion, of default, of restructuring, of leaving the euro zone, are so big that you can't take that risk," Van Rompuy said at an appearance at New York University.

Van Rompuy's comments came as the Greek cabinet adopted more austerity measures on Wednesday to secure a bailout crucial to avoid running out of money next month.

Senior European Union and International Monetary Fund officials are due to arrive in Athens early next week to review progress by Greece.

Greece's woes are part of a broader euro zone debt crisis that threatens Italy, Spain and some of Europe's biggest banks and has raised the risk of plunging western economies back into recession.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by John O'Callaghan)