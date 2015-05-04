Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ATHENS Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis enjoys the support of the prime minister and will take part in the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told reporters on Monday.
"The head of the negotiating team is Mr. Varoufakis, who has the full confidence of the government," Sakellaridis said.
Varoufakis was sidelined by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a reshuffle of Greece's negotiating team with EU/IMF lenders last week after coming under heavy criticism at the last meeting of euro zone ministers in Riga.
Sakellaridis also reiterated that Greece's liquidity crunch must be eased soon, calling for help from the European Central Bank or other institutions.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.