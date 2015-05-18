ATHENS Greece is very close to a deal with its international creditors to unlock remaining bailout aid and has no thoughts on returning to the drachma, the country's finance minister said on Monday.

"I think we are very close (to a deal) ... let's say in a week," Yanis Varoufakis told Star TV channel late show Ston Eniko.

"Another currency is not on our radar, not in our thoughts," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)