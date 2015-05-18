EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
ATHENS Greece is very close to a deal with its international creditors to unlock remaining bailout aid and has no thoughts on returning to the drachma, the country's finance minister said on Monday.
"I think we are very close (to a deal) ... let's say in a week," Yanis Varoufakis told Star TV channel late show Ston Eniko.
"Another currency is not on our radar, not in our thoughts," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.