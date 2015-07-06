ATHENS Greece's outgoing finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Monday strongly hinted that bailout negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos would take over as finance minister, saying the two would return to face reporters together on Tuesday.

"I am leaving and I will see you tomorrow with Mr. Tsakalotos," Varoufakis, who resigned earlier on Monday, said as he left the finance ministry. Asked whether Tsakalotos would be the new finance minister, Varoufakis said: "I hope so."

(Reporting by Kostis Platzos)