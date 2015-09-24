PARIS Europe's Economic Commissioner has slammed former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis for his negotiating style during the Greek crisis, saying on Thursday he preferred working with his successor.

"Mr Varoufakis wasn't (at the Eurogroupe meetings of finance ministers) to negotiate," Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said at a conference.

"We had countless discussions with him. These discussions were vain, pointless and academic. He only wanted to play for time, not make concrete proposals," Moscovici said.

"I'm happy that Euclid Tsakalotos is the new finance minister, because he is somebody we know," he added.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reappointed Tsakalotos as finance minister on Tuesday, moving to assure wary European partners that the new government will not backtrack on its cash-for-reform deal.

