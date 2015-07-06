FTSE makes modest gains, energy stocks support
LONDON British shares inched up on Thursday with energy stocks leading timid gains, trading without strong direction with ex-divs weighing.
ATHENS A replacement for Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who resigned on Monday, will be named after a meeting of political leaders due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), a government spokesman said.
Some of the possible contenders cited in Greek media to replace Varoufakis include Euclid Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with Greece's lenders, and Economy Minister George Stathakis.
London Stock Exchange said it will buy back 200 million pounds of its shares, as it tries to placate shareholders following the collapse of its merger with Deutsche Boerse .