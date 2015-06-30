ZURICH Amid the confusion surrounding Greece's plan to put its bailout to a referendum on Sunday, the Swiss are finding something in the last-minute vote to laugh about.

Switzerland, which is not a member of the European Union, holds referenda several times a year at national, regional and local level as part of a system of direct democracy.

Subjects can range from television license fees to whether or not the government should buy new fighter planes - but they are scheduled months in advance with both sides given ample opportunity to present their cases to the public.

It's a sharp contrast to the week's notice given for the Greek vote on whether to accept or reject the latest terms offered by creditors to Athens.

"It's a little bit difficult for us to understand that a referendum like this one can be organised and carried out in one week," Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told an audience in Bern when asked about the Greek referendum.

"It takes a bit longer to do this in Switzerland," Widmer-Schlumpf said on Monday to laughter from the crowd.

On top of referenda on government legislation, Swiss citizens can force a national vote on an issue by gathering 100,000 signatures in support within 18 months.

The orderly process can lead to long-lasting headaches.

Switzerland's government is still unsure how to implement a right-wing-backed February 2014 vote to limit immigration, which is incompatible with an EU pact that guarantees the free movement of labour.

But experts believe the fact that the country's system is so ingrained in the electorate means voters can mostly be relied upon to make thoughtful decisions in the voting booth.

"Swiss people have learned to live with this system for more than 100 years," said Lukas Ruehli, a politics and economics expert at Swiss think tank Avenir Suisse.

"That is an important thing, to feel that you can vote, that you have the power but you also have the responsibility."

(Editing by Sophie Walker)