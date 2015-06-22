BERLIN Europe will not blackmailed by Greece, though the latest reform proposals from Athens are more substantial than previous ones, an EU conservative leader told German radio on Monday.

"A Grexit can be avoided - but Europe won't be blackmailed," Manfred Weber, leader of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the biggest bloc in the European parliament, told Bayerischer Rundfunk radio.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras made a new offer on a reforms package to foreign creditors on Sunday, signalling 11th-hour concessions to break a deadlock that has pushed Greece to the brink of bankruptcy.

"The proposals are more substantial than the proposals the Greek government has made up until now," Weber said.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)