WASHINGTON The euro zone must strike the right balance between budget deficit cutting and growth strategies to regain the confidence of markets, which want to see both, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Friday.

The euro zone is sharply reducing its borrowing to convince investors that it will be able to service existing debts. But investors also believe that without economic growth, no amount of austerity will ensure that euro zone debts will be repaid.

Yet slashing government spending also reduces demand in the economy and slows growth, creating a dilemma for euro zone policy-makers who struggle to satisfy conflicting market needs.

"I have a feeling that markets are somewhat like citizens and politicians -- they can legitimately be populist and expect that you can have the cake and eat it, which in real life is unfortunately not possible," Rehn told Reuters in an interview.

"It is essential that we strike the right balance between the pace of fiscal consolidation and concerns about growth."

He said Europe's strategy of reducing debt while reforming to help sustainable growth was right because a sharp rise in debt over the last 3-4 years had hit economic growth rates.

"So consistent fiscal consolidation is a necessary condition for returning to sustainable growth and job creation. At the same time, we have to do everything possible to boost growth under the constraints of high public debt," Rehn said.

EIB CAPITAL BOOST TO HELP GROWTH

To boost growth, Rehn asked European Union countries on Wednesday to increase the capital of the European Investment Bank, the EU's financing arm, by 10 billion euros (8.19 billion pounds), saying this would increase EIB lending by 60 billion and result in a total investment impact of 180 billion euros.

The issue could be discussed by EU finance ministers at their next meeting in mid-May.

"I made a call on EU member states to increase the capital of the EIB, which would be the most convincing way of providing funding for necessary investment in infrastructure and innovation in Europe," Rehn said.

"We have calculated that together with the EIB. That is something the member states will discuss as soon as possible - we don't have the luxury of time until the crisis is over. We need additional capital for the EIB for investment now."

Rehn also said Italy's decision to postpone by one year the goal of a nominally balanced budget next year was the right one, given the trade-offs between growth and austerity.

"In these circumstances the decision to focus on the structural balance is certainly the right one and is fully in line with the Stability and Growth Pact," Rehn said.

Italy said on Wednesday its deficit would be 0.5 percent of gross domestic product next year, up from a previous forecast of 0.1 percent, which will be reached instead in 2014.

The government forecast an economic contraction this year of 1.2 percent, almost in line with the Commission's forecast of a 1.3 percent drop in output.

Prime Minister Mario Monti, when he took office five months ago, signed up to predecessor Silvio Berlusconi's goal of balancing Italy's budget by next year.

Challenges to that target have grown, however, as the economy has fallen into recession and domestic resistance has increased to Monti's programme of reforms - one of the main risks in Europe's still-deepening debt crisis.

Italy will post a structural - adjusted for the business cycle - budget surplus of 0.6 percent next year.

"Italy has proven it has the will and capacity to practice fiscal prudence - this implies that it is sensible in the economic circumstances to focus on the structural targets not on the nominal headline target," Rehn said.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)