BRUSSELS Latvia won backing from the European Commission and the European Central Bank on Wednesday to become the 18th country in the European Union to adopt the euro.
Following are the key dates in the history of the single currency, now used by more than 330 million EU citizens since the introduction of notes and coins in 2002.
1992
the Maastricht Treaty (Treaty on European Union) sets out the ground rules for creation and introduction of the Economic and Monetary union with a single currency
JAN 1999
Birth of the euro and the European Central Bank
The euro remains a "virtual" currency, mainly used by banks and the financial markets - for another three years
It is first adopted by Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Finland.
Wim Duisenberg becomes the first president of the ECB
2001
Greece joins the euro
JAN 2002
Euro banknotes and coins come into circulation
NOV 2003
Jean-Claude Trichet becomes the new president of the European Central Bank.
2007
Slovenia joins the currency
2008
Cyprus and Malta join
2009
Slovakia joins
2011
Estonia adopts the euro
NOV 2011
Mario Draghi becomes new president of the European Central Bank
JAN 2014
Latvia to become the 18th country to adopt the euro
