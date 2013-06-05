BRUSSELS Latvia won backing from the European Commission and the European Central Bank on Wednesday to become the 18th country in the European Union to adopt the euro.

Following are the key dates in the history of the single currency, now used by more than 330 million EU citizens since the introduction of notes and coins in 2002.

1992

the Maastricht Treaty (Treaty on European Union) sets out the ground rules for creation and introduction of the Economic and Monetary union with a single currency

JAN 1999

Birth of the euro and the European Central Bank

The euro remains a "virtual" currency, mainly used by banks and the financial markets - for another three years

It is first adopted by Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Finland.

Wim Duisenberg becomes the first president of the ECB

2001

Greece joins the euro

JAN 2002

Euro banknotes and coins come into circulation

NOV 2003

Jean-Claude Trichet becomes the new president of the European Central Bank.

2007

Slovenia joins the currency

2008

Cyprus and Malta join

2009

Slovakia joins

2011

Estonia adopts the euro

NOV 2011

Mario Draghi becomes new president of the European Central Bank

JAN 2014

Latvia to become the 18th country to adopt the euro

