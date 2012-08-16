North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
OTTAWA Canada is confident European leaders will be able to resolve the European sovereign debt crisis, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday, while stressing that much work still needs to be done.
"We have every confidence in our European friends, and we believe they have the capacity and will to take up their own challenges," Harper told reporters after a meeting in the Canadian capital with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Europe has taken a number of very important steps, and we know that there are additional things that need to be done... Any advice that I have to give will be given privately," he said.
LONDON/FRANKFURT In a move that could shake up the global auto industry, General Motors Co and French automaker PSA Group said on Tuesday they are in talks that could result in PSA buying GM's European auto operations.
STOCKHOLM Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the government was on course to meet its end-March deadline to launch the formal divorce procedure from the European Union but did not see Britain doing so at an EU summit next month.