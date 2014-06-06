LONDON Inflation pressures have edged up in the euro zone but remain muted, according to an indicator published a day after interest rate cuts and other monetary easing by the European Central Bank.

The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to 93.3 in April from 92.9 in March.

"The EZFIG increased further in April, but remained well below its earlier highs. Thus, euro zone inflation pressures are still soft," said Lakshman Achuthan, ECRI's chief operations officer.

The ECB launched a raft of measures on Thursday to fight off the risk of Japan-like deflation, cutting benchmark rates, imposing negative interest rates on its overnight depositors and offering banks new long-term funds.

Inflation fell to 0.5 percent in May, staying stuck in the ECB's 'danger zone' of below 1 percent.

(Reporting by Jonathan Cable: editing by John Stonestreet)