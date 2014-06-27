An illuminated euro sign is seen in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN German annual inflation rose in June, potentially pushing up the overall euro zone rate and relieving pressure on the European Central Bank to act again to avert the threat of deflation.

Preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office on Friday showed annual inflation in Germany harmonised to compare with other European Union countries rose to 1.0 percent from 0.5 percent in May. On the month, consumer prices were 0.4 percent higher on the same basis, after dropping 0.3 percent in May.

Data earlier had shown consumer price inflation in Spain unchanged on the year in June, adding to worries about potential deflation that could derail a nascent recovery in the euro zone's fourth largest economy.

With euro zone inflation stuck for eight months in what ECB President Mario Draghi calls "the danger zone" below 1 percent, the ECB is likely to be keeping a close eye on national inflation readings in the 18 countries that share the euro.

A bloc-wide figure due on Monday is expected to show inflation inched up slightly to 0.6 percent in June, still far below the ECB's medium-term target of just under 2 percent.

"Today's data from Germany has contributed to easing the dominant deflation concerns," said Thilo Heidrich of Postbank. "An upward trend in prices is likely to remain subdued for some time but the inflation rate should slowly move away from its cyclical low."

Fearing that too much time in the inflation danger zone could hurt the euro zone's growth prospects, the ECB cut interest rates to record lows earlier this month and will offer fresh ultra-cheap long-term loans to boost bank lending.

As it waits for the new measures to take effect, the ECB is not expected to do more when it meets on Thursday to discuss the bloc's monetary policy.

A Reuters poll this week showed 27 of 53 ECB watchers said the central bank has probably done enough for now. Many among those who disagree say a quantitative easing programme will be required for any lasting impact on the currency and inflation.

Non-harmonised data showed consumer prices rose 1.0 percent on the year and 0.3 percent on the month as the cost of services rose, while the cost of food - usually a driver of inflation - was flat for the first time in more than four years.

Energy costs fell by 0.3 percent on the month in June.

Final German price data for June is due to be released on July 11, the statistics office said.

(Additional reporting by Eva Taylor in Frankfurt; Editing by Catherine Evans)