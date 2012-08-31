BRUSSELS Euro zone inflation jumped more than expected in August, data showed on Friday, a factor that may discourage the European Central Bank from cutting interest rates again at a meeting next Thursday.

The European Union's Statistics Office estimated that consumer prices in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 2.6 percent year-on-year, accelerating from a 2.4 percent rise in July and above market expectations of a 2.5 percent rise.

The inflation rate has been falling steadily from 3 percent in November 2011 to stabilise at 2.4 percent in May, June and July as the euro zone economy slowed sharply because of the sovereign debt crisis.

The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent and economists are split if the bank would cut rates in September to help boost economic growth.

