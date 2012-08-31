HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
BRUSSELS Euro zone inflation jumped more than expected in August, data showed on Friday, a factor that may discourage the European Central Bank from cutting interest rates again at a meeting next Thursday.
The European Union's Statistics Office estimated that consumer prices in the 17 countries sharing the euro rose 2.6 percent year-on-year, accelerating from a 2.4 percent rise in July and above market expectations of a 2.5 percent rise.
The inflation rate has been falling steadily from 3 percent in November 2011 to stabilise at 2.4 percent in May, June and July as the euro zone economy slowed sharply because of the sovereign debt crisis.
The ECB wants to keep inflation below, but close to 2 percent and economists are split if the bank would cut rates in September to help boost economic growth.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by John O'Donnell)
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.