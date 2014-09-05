Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
Inflation pressures in the euro zone have risen to a 28-month high, suggesting prices may rise faster than in recent months, an indicator designed to forecast cyclical trends showed on Friday.
The Eurozone Future Inflation Gauge (EZFIG), published by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, rose to 97.4 in July from 96.6 in June.
"With the EZFIG climbing further in its latest reading, euro zone inflation may bottom out in the months ahead," said Lakshman Achuthan, the ECRI's chief operating officer.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi announced a stimulus programme on Thursday to buy asset-backed securities and covered bonds in the latest attempt to revive the flagging euro zone economy and boost inflation.
Annual inflation fell to just 0.3 percent in August according to a flash estimate, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent and what it terms the "danger zone" of 1 percent.
NEW YORK For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favourite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc .
FRANKFURT Former Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech is set to lose his board seat at Porsche SE , in which Germany's billionaire families Porsche and Piech have pooled their holding in Europe's largest carmaker, a German weekly reported.
LONDON HSBC Holdings Plc is lining up Mark Tucker, currently chief executive of insurer AIA Group Ltd , to be the next chairman of Europe's biggest bank, Britain's Sky News reported on Saturday.