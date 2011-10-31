BRUSSELS Consumer price inflation in the 17-nation euro area stayed at 3.0 percent in October, according to a first estimate by the European Union's statistics office Eurostat, suggesting the European Central Bank could wait until December to hike rates.

Inflation was higher than that predicted by a Reuters poll of economists, who were expecting a rise of 2.9 percent in October, slightly down from September's 3.0 percent level.

In a separate release, Eurostat said the jobless rate in the euro zone rose slightly to 10.2 percent in September from a revised 10.1 percent in August, nudged up by Spain.

ECONOMISTS' COMMENTS

FABIO FOIS

"I was expecting a 3.0 percent rise and I was also expecting inflation in Italy to increase to 3.8 percent because I had expected that the VAT increases in Italy would be passed on in October as well.

"So that could potentially have led to the increase in the acceleration of Italian inflation, rather than a deceleration as the market had priced in.

"I think that overall, the inflation numbers are coming in on the strong side at the end of the day. If you look at the components of the basket of inflation at the state level in Germany, you still see that inflation is really quite resilient.

"That said, because of favourable fact emanating from energy inflation, we would expect real inflation to hover around this number, this level in November and then start declining going forward.

"I expect the ECB to cut rates by 50 basis points by the end of the year."

JENNIFER MCKEOWN, CAPITAL ECONOMICS

"The latest euro zone inflation and unemployment data might leave the hawks at the ECB concerned about underlying price pressures. Headline CPI inflation was unchanged at 3.0 percent in October, above the consensus forecast of 2.9 percent.

"The rate has now been above the ECB's 2 percent price stability ceiling for 11 months running, perhaps suggesting that high inflation is becoming entrenched.

"However, while no breakdown is available at this stage, we suspect that a fall in core inflation to just 1 percent or so was offset by an increase in food inflation.

"As both food and energy inflation fall, we see overall inflation dropping to around 1 percent in the next six months. Meanwhile, the latest unemployment figures show that labour market conditions are starting to deteriorate. The euro zone unemployment rate rose to 10.2 percent in September from an upwardly-revised 10.1 percent.

"While incoming ECB President Mario Draghi might be reluctant to cut interest rates at his first meeting next week, he should at least signal a December cut."

PETER VANDEN HOUTE, ING

"It's quite a problem, because consensus expected a light decline to 2.9 percent. Oil prices in euro were still about 35 percent higher in October than in the previous year, which is about the same as in September.

"It is still a disappointing number because unemployment is also on the rise. It looks a bit like stagflation with negative growth and high inflation. That's not positive news. If you deduct the oil price it probably looks better, we still don't have the details but my guess is that core inflation has remained below 2 percent.

"It will be difficult for the ECB to lower rates at this week's meeting. It's (Mario) Draghi's first meeting as president. Given that the German and Dutch media were quite sceptical about an Italian at the helm of the ECB it will be quite difficult to lower rates, especially with inflation more than a percentage point above target.

"I think we'll have to wait for a couple of months for that to happen, before it becomes clear that inflation is trending down. The current number leaves the ECB with little choice."

NICK KOUNIS, ABN AMRO

"It's a little higher than expected, obviously this is a flash estimate so we have no details yet.

"I think that inflation is going to remain elevated over the next two or three months but it is likely to collapse at the start of next year as the effects of food and energy prices dissipate. I think more generally next year inflation is likely to settle at levels well below the ECB's price stability goal.

"So, over time I don't see inflation as being a hurdle for the ECB to cut interest rates and indeed we think that monetary easing will be on the way before long.

"We think interest rates will be on hold this week but we're expecting a rate reduction in December."

(Reporting by Brussels newsroom; editing by Robin Emmott)